Syria minister discussed with Iraqi counterpart reopening border crossings

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem discussed "speeding up" the reopening of border crossings with Iraq in a meeting with Iraqi counterpart in Damascus, the Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

Syrian Foreign Minister al-Moualem speaks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in
FILE PHOTO: Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Near Syria's border with Iraq, the U.S. military has closed the main Damascus-Baghdad highway, though there is a smaller crossing at Albu Kamal further east that is presently open only for government or military traffic.

Near Syria's border with Iraq, the U.S. military has closed the main Damascus-Baghdad highway, though there is a smaller crossing at Albu Kamal further east that is presently open only for government or military traffic.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; editing by David Stamp)

Source: Reuters

