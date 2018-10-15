Syria minister discussed with Iraqi counterpart reopening border crossings

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem discussed "speeding up" the reopening of border crossings with Iraq in a meeting with Iraqi counterpart in Damascus, the Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

CAIRO: Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem discussed "speeding up" the reopening of border crossings with Iraq in a meeting with Iraqi counterpart in Damascus, the Syrian state news agency SANA said on Sunday.

Near Syria's border with Iraq, the U.S. military has closed the main Damascus-Baghdad highway, though there is a smaller crossing at Albu Kamal further east that is presently open only for government or military traffic.

