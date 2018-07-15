Syria monitor and rebels says jets bomb rebel-held town in Quenitra province

AMMAN: A Syrian war monitor and rebels on Sunday said jets bombed an opposition held town in Quenitra province in the first such aerial strike in a year.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said they believed the jets that targeted Mashara were Russian that struck from high altitudes. Another rebel source said artillery from nearby Syrian army barracks launched a salvo of missiles on the town.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra)