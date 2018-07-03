Syria rebels begin new talks with Russia over peace deal - rebel spokesman

AMMAN: Syrian rebel negotiators began a new round of talks with Russian officers on Tuesday over a peace deal in southern Syria that would hand over their weapons and allow Russian military police to enter rebel-held towns, a rebel spokesman said.

Ibrahim al Jabawi said the rebels had carried to the negotiating table their "response to a list of Russian demands" that include the handing over of weapons and settling the status of rebels in a deal that ends the fighting.

The Russian demands, handed to rebels in a meeting in a town in southern Syria on Saturday, had prompted a walkout by the rebels, who said the terms were humiliating. The opposition team was persuaded by Jordan to go back to the negotiating table, diplomatic sources said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by William Maclean)