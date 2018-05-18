Syria's Assad flies to Russia for talks with Putin

Syrian President President Bashar al-Assad travelled to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Assad told Putin that the situation in Syria was getting more stable, according to the Kremlin.

