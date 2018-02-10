Syria says air defences responding to "new Israeli aggression"

BEIRUT: Syrian state news agency SANA said on Saturday (Feb 10) Syrian air defences were responding to a "new Israeli aggression".

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said an Israeli F-16 jet crashed in northern Israel during a mission to strike an Iranian drone installation that launched a drone into Israeli-held territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel has been targeting areas in the countryside southwest of the capital Damascus and in the eastern countryside of Homs province for several hours since dawn.

One set of raids hit positions belonging to the Syrian government and its allies in central Syria around the T4 airbase and in the Homs desert, the Britain-based Observatory said.

Another set of raids hit southwest of Damascus.

SANA did not say where the raids were taking place, but other Syrian state television channels reported that explosions were being heard in the Damascus countryside.



