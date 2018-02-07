Syria says Israeli war planes target a position near Damascus - state TV

BEIRUT: The Syrian army said Israeli war planes fired a number of rockets from Lebanese airspace targeting an army position in a rural area near Damascus on Wednesday, a statement carried by Syrian state television said.

The army destroyed most of the missiles, it said, but did not give details of any damage or casualties.

"The general command of the armed forces holds Israel fully responsible for the dangerous consequences for its repeated, aggressive and uncalculated adventures," the army statement said.

