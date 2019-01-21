Syria shot down more than 30 Israeli cruise missiles, bombs - Ifax

MOSCOW: Syrian military air defences destroyed more than 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs during Israeli air strikes in the early hours of Monday, Russia's defence control centre was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.

Israeli air strikes targeting an airport in southeastern Damascus killed four Syrian soldiers and wounded six, the military centre was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Nick Macfie)