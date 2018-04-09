Syria state media says strikes hit army airport

DAMASCUS: Loud explosions were heard near the T-4 airfield in the Syrian city of Homs in the early hours of Monday (Apr 9), Syrian state media reported.

It said that the airfield was targeted with several missiles and that Syrian air defence was responding.

The attack came soon after United States President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Damascus and its allies condemning a chemical attack in rebel-held territory.

"Several missiles hit the Tayfur airport," state news agency SANA said.

Several US officials said there was no truth to reports that the U.S. military had launched air strikes against a Syrian government air base.

