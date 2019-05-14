Syria targeted Turkish-Russian ties in Idlib: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Apr 8, 2019. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the Syria government targeted the Turkish-Russian cooperation in Idlib by violating the agreed ceasefire, a statement from Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan also told Putin that Syrian attacks on civilians, schools and hospitals in Idlib could not be seen as fighting against terrorism, the statement added.

The upsurge in violence in the Idlib area has strained a Russian-Turkish deal that had staved off a government offensive since September. The area is part of the last major foothold of the Syrian rebellion.

Source: Reuters

