Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' near Damascus

BEIRUT: Syrian air defences intercepted "hostile targets" near Damascus, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday.

Loud explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, a Reuters witness said.

"Our air defences have intercepted a number of hostile targets near Damascus," Syrian state TV said.

The nature of the targets was not clear.

Lebanese state-run National News Agency said Israeli war planes performed mock raids above southern Lebanon.

"The aggression originated from above the Lebanese territories and a number of hostile targets were downed," Syrian TV added.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali in Cairo, Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Edmund Blair)