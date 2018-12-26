Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' near Damascus

BEIRUT: Syrian air defences intercepted "hostile targets" near Damascus, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday.

"Our air defences have intercepted a number of hostile targets near Damascus," Syrian state TV said.

The nature of the targets was not clear.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based war monitor, said the "hostile targets" were Israeli missiles launched from above the Lebanese territories and targeted western and southwestern Damascus rural areas.

"A number of missiles hit arms depots for Hezbollah or Iranian forces," the observatory said. No casualties or losses were reported.

Lebanese state-run National News Agency said Israeli war planes performed mock raids above southern Lebanon.

"The aggression originated from above the Lebanese territories and a number of hostile targets were downed," Syrian TV said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports.

"An IDF aerial defence system activated in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria," the official Israeli army Twitter account later said.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali in Cairo, Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Dan Williams in Jerusalem; Writing by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Edmund Blair)