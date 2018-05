BEIRUT: Syria's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday that the army could head north or south after crushing militants in a string of enclaves around the capital, according to al-Mayadeen TV.

"After ending the direct terrorist danger to Damascus, the door is open to heading north or south," the pro-Syrian government channel cited Faisal Mekdad as saying.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)