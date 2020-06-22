Syrian doctor arrested in Germany for 'crimes against humanity': Prosecutor

BERLIN: A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity at a military hospital in his war-torn country of origin, prosecutors said on Monday (Jun 22).

The suspect, named as Alaa M, is accused of having "tortured a detainee ... in at least two cases" while working at a prison run by Syrian intelligence services in 2011, said German federal prosecutors in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, he is also suspected of causing bodily harm. The news agency cited a statement from German prosecutors that said in a Syrian prison in late 2011, a doctor was called as a man arrested for taking part in a demonstration suffered an epileptic fit after being tortured.



The suspect, M, allegedly beat the man using a plastic pipe and then kicked him after he fell to the ground.

The victim's condition worsened the next day, but he was beaten again by the suspect and another prison doctor until he lost consciousness.

The victim later died, but the cause of death remains unclear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

M reportedly left Syria in 2015 and arrived in Germany to be a practising doctor.

The arrest comes as two former members of Syria's secret police are being tried at a court in the German city of Koblenz, the Associated Press said.

They are also accused of crimes against humanity for their role in a government-run detention centre where thousands of opposition protesters were tortured.

