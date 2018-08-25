Syrian foreign minister to visit Moscow next week - RIA news agency

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem will visit Moscow at the end of August, the RIA news agency quoted the Syrian ambassador to Russia as saying on Saturday.

Syrian ambassador Riad Haddad did not provide details of the issues the minister will discuss with the Russian authorities.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Adrian Croft)