World

Syrian foreign minister to visit Moscow next week - RIA news agency

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem will visit Moscow at the end of August, the RIA news agency quoted the Syrian ambassador to Russia as saying on Saturday.

Syria&apos;s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a news conference in Damascus
FILE PHOTO: Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem speaks during a news conference in Damascus, Syria June 2, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian ambassador Riad Haddad did not provide details of the issues the minister will discuss with the Russian authorities.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

