Syrian foreign ministry blasts new US-backed border force - state media

BEIRUT: The Syrian government denounced a new border force which the United States is building with its militia allies in northern Syria as a "blatant assault" on sovereignty, state media said on Monday.

"What the American administration has done comes in the context of its destructive policy in the region to fragment countries ... and impede any solutions to the crises," state news agency SANA cited an official source in the ministry as saying.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)