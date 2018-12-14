Syrian Observatory-US-backed forces in east Syria take last Islamic State-held town

BEIRUT: Syrian fighters backed by the United States have driven Islamic State from the town of Hajin in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group said on Friday.

Hajin is the last town held by Islamic State in its remaining pocket of territory in Syria, near the Iraqi border, where a U.S.-backed local commander has told Reuters that 5,000 hardline jihadists remain under arms.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)