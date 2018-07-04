Syrian rebels say talks with Russian officers fail

AMMAN: Syrian rebel negotiators and Russian officers failed on Wednesday to reach an agreement that would end fighting in southern Syrian, a rebel spokesman said.

"The talks with the Russian enemy in Bosra al-Sham have failed because of their insistence on handing over heavy weapons," Abu Shaima, a spokesman of the central operations room representing main FSA factions negotiating with the Russians told Reuters.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)