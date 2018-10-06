Syrian rebels start to withdraw heavy weapons from Idlib buffer zone - sources

BEIRUT: Two Turkey-backed Syrian rebel officials told Reuters that rebel groups had begun to withdraw heavy weaponry from a demilitarized zone in northwest Syria on Saturday morning.

"The process of withdrawing heavy weapons began this morning and will continue for a number of days," one rebel official told Reuters.

