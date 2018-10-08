Syrian rebels to complete withdrawal of heavy weapons from Idlib zone on Monday - Anadolu

ISTANBUL: Syrian rebel groups will complete the withdrawal of heavy weaponry from a demilitarised zone agreed by Turkey and Russia in northwest Syria's Idlib on Monday, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

No further details were immediately available. The Turkey-backed National Front for Liberation (NFL) rebel alliance had previously said in a statement the withdrawal had started on Saturday.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocemen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)