CAIRO: A Syrian military source said on Sunday night that the U.S-led coalition fighting Islamic State had fired missiles at Syrian government positions south of al-Sukhana, a town in eastern Syria, the state news agency SANA reported.

The source said the missiles had been fired at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) and caused only material damage.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey)