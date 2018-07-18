Syrian state TV - evacuation buses enter al-Foua and Kefraya villages

BEIRUT: Buses and ambulances entered the villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, under siege from insurgents in northwest Syria, on Wednesday as part of an agreement to evacuate residents, state TV said.

Rebels and Iran-backed negotiators reached a deal to evacuate thousands of people from the two Shi'ite villages in return for the release of hundreds of detainees in state prisons, sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)