Syrian state TV says successive blasts heard in Hama province

AMMAN: Syrian state television said on Sunday successive blasts were heard in rural Hama province and that authorities were investigating the cause.

State television did not give a location for the explosions but two residents contacted in eastern Hama countryside said the blasts came from a military base reported to be used by Iranian-backed forces.

Israel has repeatedly hit Iranian-backed militia outposts in Syria. This month it a struck a Syrian air base, killing seven Iranian personnel, Israel has warned it could hit Iranian bases in the war-torn country should tensions with Tehran escalate.

