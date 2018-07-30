Tajikistan says four tourists killed by car, could be terrorist act

DUSHANBE: Four foreign cyclists have been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tajikistan in what may have been a terrorist act, the Central Asian nation's interior minister said on Monday.

The tourists, from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, were killed on Sunday.

"We are looking into all versions - accident, robbery... including a terrorist act," Ramazon Rakhimzoda told a briefing.

