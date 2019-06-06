Takeda scraps late-stage amyloidosis study

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would discontinue a late-stage study testing its experimental treatment for amyloidosis, as it did not meet the first of two main goals.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease caused by an abnormal build up of a substance called amyloid in organs.

Treatment with Takeda's Ninlaro, in combination with dexamethasone, did not show a significant improvement in patients' overall hematologic response compared to standard of care regimens, the company said.

U.S.-listed shares of Takeda were down about 2per cent at US$16.5 in after-hours trading.

