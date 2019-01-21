Taliban attack in central Afghanistan kills more than 100 security force members - defence ministry source

KABUL: More than 100 members of Afghan security forces were killed when Taliban insurgents attacked a military compound in the central Maidan Wardak province on Monday, a senior defence ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We have information that 126 people have been killed in the explosion inside the military training centre," the official said.

A provincial official also said the death toll was over 100.

A government spokesman declined to comment. Earlier the government said 12 people had been killed.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain and Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

