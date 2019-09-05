Taliban claim bomb attack in Afghan capital

KABUL: A suicide bomber blew himself up on Thursday (Sep 5) in the centre of Kabul, the Afghan capital, government officials said, with the blast rattling windows and doors in an area near embassies and government buildings.

The Taliban, who are in the midst of negotiating a pact with the United States, claimed responsibility.

The blast shook Shash Darak, a heavily fortified area adjacent to the Green Zone and home to several important complexes including the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the Afghan intelligence service.



"We confirm an explosion in the Shash Darak area" at about 10.10am (0540 GMT), interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said, adding the blast had been caused by a car bomb.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the attack.

"Ambulances and rescue teams are being rushed to the blast site," Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Map of Afghanistan locating Kabul, where a loud explosion was heard on Thursday. AFP

Video footage and photographs posted on social media showed several cars and small shops ripped apart and police cordoning off the road.



There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though Taliban and US officials have been making progress in negotiations aimed at securing a deal on a US troop withdrawal in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.



Massoud Zazai, who owns a photo studio across the street from the blast site, said he was in his shop when the explosion happened.

"I fell off my chair and it got dark inside the shop because of smoke and dust," Zazai told AFP.

"I went out to the scene moments after the attack, the side of the road was littered with debris and bodies."

Through the smoke, Zazai said he could hear injured people crying and calling for their mothers and brothers.

"I saw at last five very badly injured, one was covered in blood and not moving. It was horrifying."

On Monday, a Taliban suicide truck bomber attacked a compound used by international organisations in Kabul, killing at least 16 people and wounding more than 100.

The capital has been gripped by a surge in deadly violence even after the US and the Taliban reached an agreement "in principle" that would see the Pentagon pull thousands of troops from Afghanistan in return for various Taliban security promises.

But there is increasing unease about the deal, with Afghans fearing it will lead to a return of the Taliban to power, and a growing chorus of US lawmakers and officials expressing doubts.

According to parts of the deal made public so far, the Pentagon would pull about 5,000 of its 13,000 or so troops from five bases across Afghanistan by early next year, provided the Taliban hew to their security pledges.

The insurgents have said they will renounce Al-Qaeda, fight the Islamic State group and stop jihadists using Afghanistan as a safe haven.

On Wednesday, the Afghan government expressed doubts about the prospective deal, saying officials need more information about the risks it poses.