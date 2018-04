LONDON: A Saudi oil tanker hit by Yemen's Houthi group on Tuesday was the vessel Abqaiq, the EU naval force said on Wednesday.

Shipping data showed the vessel was a Saudi-flagged super tanker capable of carrying 2 million barrels of oil.

Its owner, Saudi shipping group Bahri, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

