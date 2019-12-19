Teen girl sneaks into California airport, crashes plane into fence

LOS ANGELES: A teenage girl was arrested on Wednesday (Dec 18) after she snuck onto a plane at an airport in California and crashed it into a fence.

The 17-year-old climbed a fence topped with barbed wire at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, boarded turboprop aircraft and started one of the engines, Fresno Yosemite Airport police chief Drew Bessinger told a news conference.

“The aircraft began to move and pivot and crashed into a building and a fence on airport property. The aircraft never became airborne and there was no fire," he said.

“The aircraft did sustain some substantial damage, however."

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of theft of an aircraft and booked into a juvenile hall.



According to Mr Bessinger, the girl entered the airport around 7.30am, about a quarter-mile away from the commercial terminals in an area which had less fencing.

No passenger planes were in danger and nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

A surveillance video released by the airport showed the King Air 200 aircraft moving in a circle before crashing.

Police officers found the girl seated in the pilot’s seat and wearing the pilot’s headset. She appeared to be disoriented and was uncooperative when she was taken into custody, said Mr Bessinger.

Her motives are under investigation, though there is no indication of a “terrorism-related motive”, he added.

Her mother had told a local Fresno news station that she had not heard from a daughter since Tuesday night.