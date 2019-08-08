Teenager accused of throwing French boy from London gallery faces trial next year

The Tate Modern, including the 10th-floor viewing platform from where a six-year-old child was reportedly thrown, is seen in London, Britain, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON: A British teenager will go on trial next year accused of throwing a six-year-old French boy from a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern gallery.

The 17-year-old, who wore a blue T-shirt at a short hearing in London’s Old Bailey Court, was remanded to youth detention accommodation. He is accused of attempted murder.

He is due to enter a plea on November 7 and his defence lawyer said they would obtain a psychiatric report before then. His trial was set for February 3 next year.

The judge Nicholas Hilliard made an order that neither the teenager nor the boy could be identified.

Source: Reuters/jt

