Teenager catches toddler who fell from second-floor apartment in Turkey

ISTANBUL: A CCTV camera has captured dramatic footage showing the moment a toddler was caught by a teenager after she fell off a window of a second-floor apartment in Turkey.

Algerian citizen Feuzi Zabaat, 17, who was working at a frame workshop along the same street, noticed two-year-old Syrian Doha Muhammed, who reportedly went to the window of her home while her mother was cooking in the kitchen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Algerian Feuzi Zabaat with Syrian toddler Doha Muhammed. (Photo: AFP/DHA)

After noticing the girl, Zabaat then positioned himself underneath the window of the apartment and caught the girl before she could hit the ground.

She survived with no injuries.



Zabaat was hailed a hero by the girl's family, who rewarded him with 200 Turkish Liras (US$35) for his good deed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I caught the child mid-air before she hit the ground. I did what was necessary for the love of Allah," Zabaat said.

