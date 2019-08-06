Teenager charged with attempted murder after boy thrown from London's Tate Modern art museum

The view from a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London, Britain, Jun 14, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Stefan Wermuth)
LONDON: British police charged a 17-year-old with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London.

The 17-year-old male was arrested on Sunday (Aug 5) shortly after the 6-year-old boy was found on a fifth floor roof after reportedly being thrown from the viewing platform.

His mother was heard by witnesses screaming "Where's my son, where's my son?".

"The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers," police said.

Source: Reuters/zl

