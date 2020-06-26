Teenager who threw French boy from London art gallery roof jailed for 15 years

LONDON: A British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for at least 15 years on Friday (Jun 26), the BBC reported.

Jonty Bravery pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last December.

He was 17 at the time of the incident and said he carried out the act because he wanted to be on the television news.

The unnamed victim, who was visiting Britain with his family, fell five floors and was found on a fifth-floor roof while his mother was heard by witnesses screaming: "Where's my son? Where's my son?"

The boy survived but suffered a bleed to his brain and a number of fractured bones.

"He has many years of physiotherapy ahead of him," the parents said in a statement read out by London police officer Melanie Pressley.

The boy endured "months of pain, fear and rehabilitation, hours and days spent without moving, without eating, away from his home away from his friends and away from his family."

He was able to eat again in January and is now able to speak a little but remains very weak.

"He is still in a wheelchair today, wears splints on his left arm and both his legs and spends his days in a corset moulded to his waist sat in his wheelchair," his parents said. "He is in pain."

Bravery, now 18 who was arrested shortly afterwards, told police he had planned to hurt someone at the museum to be on television, prosecutors said.

The teenager, who has autistic spectrum disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and was likely to have a personality disorder, was being held at the high security Broadmoor Hospital.

However, the judge decided he should be jailed when he sentenced him at London's Old Bailey court, the BBC said.

In an update last month on a fundraising website to help pay for his medical treatment which has raised almost 235,000 euros (US$264,000), the boy's parents said their son was recovering, but still remained in a wheelchair and had trouble speaking, eating and with his memory and mobility.

"There is still a long way to go but we are holding on," they wrote on his GoFundMe page.