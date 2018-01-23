Teletubbies actor who played Tinky Winky dies aged 52: Report

LONDON: British actor Simon Shelton Barnes - who played Tinky Winky in the hit British children's television show Teletubbies - has died at the age of 52, local media reported.

The actor, who played the purple Teletubby known for carrying a handbag, died on Jan 17, the BBC cited Barnes' son as saying in a report on Tuesday (Jan 23).

The father-of-three was also a trained ballet dancer and choreographer, the Independent reported, adding that he had been reluctant initially to play the Teletubbies character.

He took on the role in 1997 after the original Tinky Winky actor Dave Thompson was fired, according to the BBC.

In an interview with the BBC in 2008, the actor said he had no idea that the show would get as big as it did.

“I didn’t know it would be as big as it was, but I did know as soon as I started working on it, that it had something special," he told the BBC.

"It was actually pretty lovely, because we filmed outside in the middle of beautiful countryside for pretty much all summer.

"So when we weren’t hot and sweaty in the suits and being grumpy, we were in the countryside with some nice people, and a lovely production company who treated us really well. We had a great time.”

He had initially signed up for a six-month contract but stayed in the job for more than 10 years, according to the BBC.

Teletubbies - which features three other colourful characters Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po - celebrated its 20th birthday last year.

Actress Emily Atack paid tribute to Barnes in an Instagram post, adding that her "wonderful uncle" had been "taken from us all so suddenly".

"The kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him, and will be forever," she wrote.