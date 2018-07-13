Tens of thousands gather in London for anti-Trump protests

LONDON: Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in London on Friday (Jul 13) against US President Donald Trump, whose four-day visit to Britain has been marred by his extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy.

"#DumpTrump", "This is the carnival of resistance" and "My mum doesn't like you! And she likes everyone" read some of the signs held up by protesters as they marched down Oxford Street towards Trafalgar Square.

Advertisement

"No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!", the protesters chanted.

Elsewhere in London, campaigners flew a "Baby Trump" balloon, an act of protest approved by the city's mayor Sadiq Khan. (Photo: AFP/Tolga Akmen)

Some protesters banged on pots and pans, others blew on trumpets and many held up orange "Stop Trump" balloons.

One woman wore a pink knitted "pussy hat" at the start of the "Women's March", which will be followed later in the day by the main "Together Against Trump" coalition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Donald Trump is misogynistic, chauvinistic, homophobic, xenophobic, promotes bigotry ... and has tiny little hands!", said one of the participants, 42-year-old Georgina Rose.

Grant White, 32, carried a sign depicting Trump as the Twitter bird symbol wearing a swastika around his arm.

"I am anti-Brexit, anti-Trump. There is a wave of fascism which we have to get rid of," he said.

Drag queens joined the anti-Trump rallies in London. (Photo: AFP/Niklas Hallen)

Dawn, 49, came with her 11-year-old daughter Sadie.

"Trump is the man with the biggest ego in charge of the biggest power in the world. He doesn't have a grasp of what is needed in the world," the mother said.

Her daughter said: "He doesn't accept people who have a different religion in his country, where there is big diversity."

Campaigners elsewhere in London flew a "Baby Trump" balloon, an act of protest approved by London mayor Sadiq Khan which has proved particularly contentious for Trump and his supporters.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of London to protest against the visit of US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP/Niklas Hallen)

"As an American, I think it's great. It's a peaceful way of protesting and there are a lot of people who agree with it," said Brett Kirchner, 25, from the US state of North Carolina.

"Back home in the States, there will be some who are very upset about this protest and who think it's insulting. I have been asked to send photos back though. Not everyone likes Trump," he said.

Jason Caines, 50, said of the inflatable: "It's good. It needs to be done because he's a bigot and a racist. He shouldn't be president, it should have been Hillary Clinton."

Paul Fonseca, 23, said: "I think it's hilarious. It's an accurate representation of his politics which are so immature. He never enters into adult discussion."