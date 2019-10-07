Terrorist risk still 'very high' in France: Interior minister

PARIS: France's interior minister said on Monday (Oct 7) that the terrorist risk remained "high" to "very high" in France following the killing of four police personnel by a radicalised colleague.

Minister Christophe Castaner, who also reiterated he had no plans to resign, told France Inter radio that since 2003, about 59 terrorist attacks had been prevented by police, including three since the beginning of the year.

Castaner rejected opposition calls for his resignation on Sunday, but acknowledged opportunities had been missed to prevent the killing of the police staff last week.

Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old IT specialist with security clearance, killed three officers and one civilian employee before he was shot dead by another officer last week.

He adhered to "a radical vision of Islam", an anti-terror prosecutor said on Saturday. He had been in contact with members of Salafism, an ultra-conservative branch of Sunni Islam, and defended "atrocities committed in the name of that religion",



