Tesla's Musk is sued by Thai cave rescuer Unsworth - court records

Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, was sued on Monday by Vernon Unsworth, in a lawsuit alleging libel, assault and slander, online court records show.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S., July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Unsworth was one of the rescuers of a group of boys and their soccer coach from a flooded Thailand cave in July. A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

Source: Reuters

