Tests show suspected Swedish Ebola patient not infected with virus

Medical tests have shown a patient treated in isolation at Sweden's Uppsala University Hospital for suspected Ebola is not infected with the virus, local authorities said on Friday.

The young man was isolated and transferred to Uppsala University Hospital, north of Stockholm, on Friday. He had been in Burundi for about three weeks and had exhibited classic symptoms of haemorrhagic fever, including vomiting blood, the hospital's chief medical officer said earlier on Friday.

