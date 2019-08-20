Teva to launch generic version of EpiPen for young children

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its generic version of Mylan's EpiPen for young children will be available in most retail pharmacies at a price of US$300 for a 2-pack.

REUTERS: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its generic version of Mylan's EpiPen for young children will be available in most retail pharmacies at a price of US$300 for a 2-pack.

Israel-based Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, is already selling the product for adults, after getting U.S. approval for its copy of EpiPen in August following several years of delay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mylan also produces a generic version of its own life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment, which like Teva's product is priced at about US$300.

There has been a shortage of EpiPens in the United States, Europe and Canada, mainly due to a series of manufacturing delays at Pfizer Inc's Meridian Medical unit that produces all EpiPens sold globally at a single plant near St. Louis.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)