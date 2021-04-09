Gunman opens fire at Texas cabinet business, at least one dead

At least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting at an industrial park in central Texas on Thursday (Apr 8), police said, the latest in several episodes of deadly mass gun violence in the US over the past three weeks.

The shooting occurred at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas, police chief Eric Buske told reporters, and the suspect was believed to be an employee of the business.



A suspect was later taken into custody. Texas governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that "the state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect". Abbott said a law enforcement officer was "injured while apprehending the suspect".



The shooting left one person dead at the scene and four others struck by gunfire, the chief said. A fifth person was taken to the hospital suffering from an apparent asthma attack, according to Buske.

The violence follows a string of more than half a dozen deadly mass shootings across the US since mid-March, including rampages that killed eight people at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy in Orange, California.



Bryan, a town of about 87,000 residents and the seat of Brazos County, is a short drive from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

On Wednesday, a former professional football player shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.

The latest shooting in Texas came hours after President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle a surge in US gun violence in recent years.