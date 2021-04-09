Gunman opens fire at Texas cabinet business, at least one dead

At least one person was killed and several others wounded in a shooting at an industrial park in central Texas on Thursday (Apr 8), police said, the latest in several episodes of deadly mass gun violence in the US over the past three weeks.

The suspect is in custody, according to the police department in the Texas town of Bryan where the attack took place.

Officials said the gunman shot and wounded one officer following the incident and was an employee of the cabinetry manufacturer where he carried out the shooting. Investigators said they did not yet know what motivated the deadly outburst of workplace violence.

According to police chief Eric Buske, officers received a call at about 2.30pm in the afternoon about the attack at Kent Moore Cabinets.

Buske told reporters one person was dead at the scene and four more victims were transported to the hospital "in critical condition with gunshot injuries".



The Bryan police department confirmed a total of seven victims, which also included one person with a minor injury and another with a separate medical issue "related to the incident".

Bryan police officers direct workers away from the scene of a mass shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas on April 8, 2021. Sam Craft / AFP

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a state trooper "was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition".

It was not immediately clear if the officer was among the Bryan police department's tally.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said in a statement that "the state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect".



The violence follows a string of more than half a dozen deadly mass shootings across the US since mid-March, including rampages that killed eight people at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy in Orange, California.



Bryan, a town of about 87,000 residents and the seat of Brazos County, is a short drive from Texas A&M University in nearby College Station about 161km northwest of Houston.

On Wednesday, a former professional football player shot and killed a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man before taking his own life at his home a short distance away, authorities said on Thursday.

The latest shooting in Texas came hours after President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle a surge in US gun violence in recent years.