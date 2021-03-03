Texas governor lifts state's COVID-19 mask mandate, business restrictions

AUSTIN: The governor of Texas lifted most of the state's coronavirus pandemic restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity as of next week and telling residents that masks were no longer required.

The move by Governor Greg Abbott marks the furthest any US state has so far gone to roll back harsh restrictions on businesses and residents imposed by political leaders in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills," Abbott said in a speech to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. "This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 per cent."

Abbott's order comes as COVID-19 infections have plummeted in recent weeks across much of the world, including the United States.

According to a Reuters tally roughly 68,240 new cases have been reported on average each day this week, or 27 per cent of the peak daily average reported on Jan 7. The United States has recorded 28,681,793 infections and 513,721 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram