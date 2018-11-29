Texas police raid Catholic archdiocese in sex abuse probe of priest

REUTERS: Texas authorities on Wednesday said they raided the offices of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston looking for documents related to a priest who was charged in September with sex crimes.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said its agents and officers from the Texas Rangers and the City of Conroe police executed a search warrant of the archdiocese's Houston offices seeking information on the priest, Father Manual LaRosa-Lopez, who faces four felony counts of indecency with a child.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely)