Thailand's cave boys leave hospital for first public appearance

The 12 boys and their coach were extracted from a flooded cave in a perilous rescue operation.
CHIANG RAI, Thailand: The 12 Thai boys and their football coach rescued from a flooded cave left a hospital in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Wednesday for a news conference to be broadcast on national television, a Reuters witness said.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach sparked an international rescue effort after they became trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.

