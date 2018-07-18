Thailand's cave boys leave hospital for first public appearance
CHIANG RAI, Thailand: The 12 Thai boys and their football coach rescued from a flooded cave left a hospital in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Wednesday for a news conference to be broadcast on national television, a Reuters witness said.
The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach sparked an international rescue effort after they became trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.
(Reporting by Vorasit Satienlerk; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Darren Schuettler)