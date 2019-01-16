The idea that Donald Trump could have worked for Russia is stupid: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday the idea that U.S. President Donald Trump could have worked for Russia was stupid.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday the idea that U.S. President Donald Trump could have worked for Russia was stupid.

"This is stupid, what is there to comment?" said Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov when asked to address whether Trump had or was working with Russia.

Trump on Monday denied media reports at the weekend that the FBI in 2017 investigated whether he acted against U.S. interests, and that he had concealed details about his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling reporters he never worked for Russia.

