The two injured in Amsterdam attack were US citizens - US ambassador

AMSTERDAM: The two people injured in a stabbing incident on Friday at Amsterdam's central station were U.S. citizens, the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands said in a statement on Saturday.

Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said the pair were tourists visiting the city.

According to Dutch police the attacker, an Afghan citizen, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police said his motives were not yet known.

