The US is bigger than the White House, German foreign minister says

The United States is bigger than the White House and U.S. President Donald Trump can not change that no matter how much he tweets, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"For me, the USA is not an opponent but rather our most important partner and ally outside the EU. America is bigger than the White House. Trump will not change that either," Maas wrote on Twitter. "He can tweet as much as he wants."

