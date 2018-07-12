'The worst' is still possible on Brexit, says French prime minister

A worst-case scenario that would see Britain crash out of the European Union without a deal is still a possibility despite British Prime Minister Theresa May's new plan, the French prime minister said on Thursday.

PARIS: A worst-case scenario that would see Britain crash out of the European Union without a deal is still a possibility despite British Prime Minister Theresa May's new plan, the French prime minister said on Thursday.

Edouard Philippe, President Emmanuel Macron's prime minister, noted preparations underway for Brexit but added that "the more we think the worst should be avoided, the more we think it's not impossible it could eventually happen."

Advertisement

A so-called hard Brexit would have "terrible consequences, for the United Kingdom first and foremost, but also obviously for many French regions," he added.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)