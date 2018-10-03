Theresa May shakes it up with Dancing Queen boogie

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: Gyrating awkwardly to the sounds of ABBA's disco hit Dancing Queen, British Prime Minister Theresa May made an unusual stage entrance for a keynote speech on Wednesday (Oct 3).

May, who captured headlines for her robotic dancing during a visit to Kenya in August, was under pressure to put on a good show at her Conservative Party's annual conference.

Her rival Boris Johnson wowed grassroots members with a barnstorming speech on Tuesday and, at last year's conference, May lost her voice and spluttered her way through her address.

But she was applauded by the hall Wednesday as she danced to the 1976 Europop hit, which she has previously told interviewers is one of her favourite songs.

Online reactions were less complimentary of May's moves.

Labour MP Angela Rayner wrote: "I use to love the Dancing Queen by Abba #Cringe" accompanied with a sad emoji.

I use to love Dancing Queen by Abba #Cringe 😩 https://t.co/MGeBGhf0Gi — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) October 3, 2018

Twitter user @JoeBlob 123 wrote: "I need the sick bucket".

Another @tasmincrompton wrote: "We are laughing at you, not with you".

Others came up with lyrics for May's version of the iconic song.

"Oooh/ EU can dance/ Pound can dive/ Taking a chance with your lives," wrote James Felton, a comedy writer.

Ooh

Eu can dance

Pound can dive

Taking a chance with your lives

Ooh, see that girl

Border plans not yet seen

Dig in the Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/a9mQTipfRj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 3, 2018

Some also pointed out the irony of a prime minister aiming to deliver Brexit dancing to the sounds of a Swedish group.

But unsurprisingly, Sweden's ambassador to Britain, Torbjorn Sohlstrom, lauded May's moves.

"I can only say Bravo to @theresa_may for starting her conference speech with ABBA's Dancing Queen," he said in a tweet.



As Swedish Ambassador I can only say Bravo to @theresa_may for starting her conference speech with ABBA’s Dancing Queen. #CPC18 — Torbjörn Sohlström (@sohlstromt) October 3, 2018



