Third confirmed novel coronavirus case in Britain travelled to Singapore: Reports

LONDON: A British man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had travelled to Singapore, the BBC and the Guardian reported on Thursday (Feb 6).

He is the third confirmed case in Britain, and the first British national to have caught the virus, the Guardian quoted government sources as saying.

The middle-aged man is the also the first case in Britain to have contracted the virus outside China, the BBC reported.

He was isolated at home prior to being confirmed positive for the virus and is being treated at a specialist infectious diseases unit at a London hospital, it added.

“The individual did not acquire (the coronavirus) in the UK,” said the country’s Chief Medical Officer Christ Whitty on Thursday.

“We are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had.”

On Thursday, the Chinese ambassador to the UK said the country’s advice for its nationals to leave China was an “overreaction”.

Liu Xiaoming called for a more measured approach after Britain advised its nationals to leave China “if they can” to minimise risk of exposure to the virus.

Travellers arriving in Britain from nine countries and territories have been advised to stay at home and call the National Health Service (NHS) if they are ill within 14 days of their arrival.

The advisory, which initially only covered mainland China, has been modified to include Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

Britain’s Department of Health urged the public to call the NHS even if they are presenting mild symptoms.

“These countries have been identified because of the volume of air travel from affected areas, understanding how other travel routes and number of reported cases,” it was quoted by the BBC as saying. “This list will be kept under review.”

Two other people from the same family had previously tested positive for the virus in the UK.

British officials had warned that the country is highly likely to have cases of the novel coronavirus, which has killed 636 people and infected more than 31,000.

Only two deaths have been reported outside China, with one each in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The epidemic, which was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, is believed to have originated from a market that sold wildlife in Wuhan, Hubei province.

