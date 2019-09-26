UK to repatriate 16,000 people on 4th day of Thomas Cook collapse
LONDON: Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said over 70 flights are scheduled for Thursday (Sep 26) to bring back 16,000 people to the country following the collapse of Thomas Cook.
The authority also said over 150 Thomas Cook crew and 30 per cent of the total number of passengers, in the first three days of the operation, had already been flown back.
READ: Britain to operate 70 flights to bring back people after Thomas Cook collapse
READ: After Thomas Cook collapse, UK PM asks why bosses got paid millions
CAA said its flying programme would continue until Oct 6, with more than 1,000 flights planned in total. The aviation regulator launched the largest peacetime repatriation on Monday.